Joe Jonas Changed the Lyrics to Jonas Brothers' 'Much Better' and Fans Think It's a Taylor Swift Reference

Singers Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

Singers Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

Time heals all wounds — seemingly including Joe Jonas and Taylor Swift's one-time romance.

During the first of the Jonas Brothers' five-night residency at the Park MGM's Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas on Friday, the sibling band performed a track titled "Much Better" from 2009's Lines, Vines and Trying Times and altered a lyric long-believed to be about Swift, 32.

In the song's album version, Joe, 32, sings the opening lines, "I got a rep for breaking hearts / Now I'm done with superstars / And all the tears on her guitar / I'm not bitter," which fans have taken as a reference to Swift's "Teardrops on My Guitar" since the track's release.

While on stage in Las Vegas, the DNCE frontman instead sang, "Now I'm cool with superstars," and received a cheer from fans.

Joe and Swift reportedly dated for a few months in 2008, and during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show later that year, she claimed he broke up with her over the phone. At the time, Swift was promoting her Fearless album and told DeGeneres the track "Forever & Always" was about Joe.

"There's one [song] that's about [Jonas], but that guy's not in my life anymore unfortunately," said Swift during the 2008 appearance.

"You know what, it's like, when I find that person that is right for me, and he'll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I'm not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18," she continued. "I looked at the call log, it was like 27 seconds. That's got to be a record!"

Joe responded to Swift's claims via MySpace. "For those who have expressed concern over the '27 second' phone call, I called to discuss feelings with the other person," he wrote at the time.

"Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation. Someone else did," said the former Camp Rock star. "Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk."

Swift went back on Ellen ahead of the release of 2019's Lover and expressed regret toward the 2008 onscreen breakup comments. Speaking about her rebellious teenage acts, she said slamming Joe was at the top of her list.

"Probably when I like, put Joe Jonas on blast on your show," she told DeGeneres. "That was too much. Yeah, that was too much. I was 18. We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy … just teenage stuff there."

In recent years, Swift and Joe — as well as his wife, Sophie Turner — have supported each other publicly. After Swift released "Mr. Perfectly Fine" from 2021's re-recorded version of Fearless — a track about a former lover who quickly moved on, long believed to be about Joe — Turner praised it as a "bop" on social media.

"It's not NOT a bop," wrote Turner, 26, who shares 23-month-old daughter Willa with Joe.

​​Soon after, Swift, reposted her reply, paying tribute to Turner's character Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones: "Forever bending the knee to the 👑 of the north."

Elsewhere during the first night of the JoBros' Las Vegas residency, the musicians dug deep into their catalog and charmed the crowd with other early hits like "Lovebug," "Year 3000," and "When You Look Me in the Eyes."