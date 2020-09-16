Joe Jonas Celebrates 'Legend' Nick's 28th Birthday with Throwback Photos: 'Love You Bro!'

Wife Priyanka Chopra and brother Kevin Jonas also shared tributes for Nick's big day

Happy 28th birthday, Nick Jonas!

On Wednesday, Joe Jonas shared some adorable baby photos of him and Nick to celebrate his younger brother's birthday.

"Happy birthday to a legend and all around great person @nickjonas," wrote Joe, 31. "Love you bro!"

Earlier in the day, eldest Jonas brother Kevin joined in on the celebration posting a more recent photo — and a touching tribute — dedicated to the youngest Jonas Brothers member.

"Happy birthday @nickjonas I am so lucky for your friendship," the 32-year-old wrote. "I'm so proud of you and here is to another trip around the sun!"

Nick's wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas also wished him a happy birthday with a video compilation post of her own.

"So grateful you were born," Chopra Jonas, 38, captioned the video. "Happy birthday my love. 😍❤️🎉 @nickjonas."

Papa Jonas — Kevin Jonas, Sr, — also shared some childhood photos of Nick along with a sweet message.

"Happy Birthday @nickjonas," he, 55, wrote. "Your Mom and I love you so much. May this be the best year ever."

The birthday tributes for Nick come just weeks after Joe celebrated his own birthday on Aug. 15.

"Happy birthday to my love/bub/baby daddy 🥵🔥😍♥️," wrote wife Sophie Turner on Instagram then.

"You're the funniest person I know and I love celebrating you," added Nick. "I feel so lucky to have you as my brother. I love you so much. Happy birthday @joejonas."

"A HUGE #happybirthday to @joejonas," wrote Kevin Jonas, Sr. "Thanks for being born on our Anniversary and making our lives incredible. Love you my son."

It's been a celebration-filled summer for the Jonas family. Joe and Sophie welcomed their first child, daughter Willa, in late July.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a statement to PEOPLE read.

And Nick and Priyanka welcomed a baby of their own: a puppy named Panda. (He has his own Instagram, too!)