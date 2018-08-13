Joe Jonas Celebrates Turning 29 with Sophie Turner, Brother Nick — and $10,000 Worth of Alcohol

It’s Joe Jonas‘ birthday and he’ll spend what he wants to!

The DNCE singer celebrated his 29th birthday in Miami over the weekend with brother Nick Jonas, fiancée Sophie Turner — and $10,000 worth of alcohol.

The two-part birthday bash started off with the trio arriving on Saturday in a party bus with a crew of friends to celebrity hot spot KOMODO, where they were joined by actor Jonathan Tucker.

“They chowed down on signature dishes and were spotted sipping tequila before heading to Story Nightclub in Miami Beach,” a source tells PEOPLE.

Jonas shared videos from the bash on his Instagram Stories that showed him blowing out candles as friends sang “Happy Birthday” to him.

The birthday boy and Turner, 22, arrived arm in arm to the club around 1:30 a.m. and made their way to the DJ booth, where they met up with Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh, who was DJing.

The musical brothers and Virgil were spotted hugging and also posed for photos. Once seated, the birthday boy ordered over $10,000 worth of Don Julio 1942, champagne and vodka for the group, according to a source.

Nick, 25, further documented the night by filming the crowd, which was filled with giant cutouts of the DNCE front man’s face.

On Sunday, the trio was spotted at LIV partying at a table next to Lebron James. They were joined by racer Lewis Hamilton and Miles Richie.

LIV did a major birthday presentation with Don Julio 1942 and even photo shopped Joe’s head onto a Games of Thrones character. “Sophie couldn’t get enough of it,” the source says.

Jonas’ fiancée and younger brother also celebrated Joe’s birthday by sharing their love for the “Cake By The Ocean” singer on Instagram.

In honor of Jonas’ birthday, Turner posted a video of herself with Joe and a friend jumping off a yacht into the ocean, with the caption, “Happy birthday Jojo.”

Meanwhile, the “Jealous” singer posted a picture from a club in Miami of the duo striking a pose.

Miami is a special place for Joe and Turner and marks the location they made their relationship Instagram official.

The actress previously posted a picture of Jonas on a boat holding a cigar with the simple caption “Miami Daze.”