Joe Jonas Celebrated His Bachelor Party in Ibiza Ahead of His Second Wedding to Sophie Turner

He took a yacht to Ibiza!

Even though he’s already a married man, Joe Jonas celebrated his bachelor party in Ibiza this week — complete with a yacht party, a soccer game and plenty of his pals.

Jonas, 29, tied the knot with Sophie Turner earlier this month, in a Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards, but a source told PEOPLE at the time that they were still planning on having a second, more formal, wedding in France this summer.

“They had to get married in the States to make it legal, but the wedding is still in Europe,” the source said.

Ahead of their French wedding, the musician and his friends — including brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas — partied on a yacht in Ibiza in honor of Jonas’ special day. (Us Weekly was the first to report the news.)

“THE BOY. THE BOYS. THE BOYS. Incredible weekend full of celebration In Ibiza. Love you all,” Jonas wrote alongside four photos of the celebration on Instagram, adding the hashtag “#fastlife.”

The snaps show the group of friends toasting to the newlywed, playing a game of soccer at a stadium in Ibiza and smoking cigars at a restaurant.

More Instagram posts shared by Danielle Jonas‘ brother Mike Deleasa show Deleasa relaxing on a yacht. In one shot, Deleasa appears to be holding a champagne bottle in his hand.

Jonas first revealed that his and Turner’s wedding would take place in France during an interview on the Zach Sang Show in April.

“I mean, we are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary,” he said. “Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen.”

Though no official date for the wedding has been revealed, Jonas told James Corden on The Late Late Show in March that they plan to have a summer ceremony.

“We’re going to have a summer wedding, which I’m looking forward to,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

In an interview for the May 2019 cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK, Turner, 23, revealed they plan to make the celebration smaller and personal.

“We’re trying to keep [the wedding] as low-key as possible so it’s more of an intimate thing,” she said.