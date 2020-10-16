Joe Jonas Celebrates 3-Year Anniversary of His Engagement to Sophie Turner

The past three years have been full of milestone moments for the couple — including two wedding ceremonies and the recent arrival of their first child together

Joe Jonas is celebrating the day Sophie Turner said "yes"!

The Jonas Brothers frontman shared a sweet selfie with the Game of Thrones star from the day they became engaged three years ago.

In the photo shared Thursday on Jonas' Instagram Story, he gives Turner a kiss on the head as the actress holds up her left hand and engagement ring.

"Three years ago today @sophiet said yes!" Jonas, 31, wrote alongside the sweet snapshot. Turner, 24, reposted the photo on her own Instagram Story, adding a string of pink heart emojis.

The past three years have been full of milestone moments for the couple — including two wedding ceremonies and the recent arrival of their first child together, daughter Willa.

Image zoom Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Jonas and Turner first tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. The fete was officiated by an Elvis impersonator at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel. The following month, the couple had another romantic ceremony in France.

A source had previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple wanted a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”

The duo recently became parents with the birth of Willa in July.

"Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," a rep said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time.

In June, a source told PEOPLE that the stars purchased a baby-friendly home in Los Angeles.

"They were hoping to expand their family," said another insider. Brand-new and modern, the couple's new home "is a great family house" with plenty of room to raise children.

"They are definitely preparing for the baby," said the source. "She and Joe are both very happy."