Joe Jonas Wants to Re-Record the Jonas Brothers' Debut Album: 'Like What Taylor Swift Did'

Joe Jonas might soon be taking a page out of ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's book.

The Disney Channel alum, 31, has expressed new interest in revisiting the Jonas Brothers' debut album It's About Time, just as Swift is doing with her own music catalog.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I think I would probably re-record our entire first album," Jonas said to Buzzfeed when asked which song of the Jonas Brothers he would re-record. "Just do something like what Taylor [Swift] did recently, which I thought was really clever."

He and brothers Nick Jonas, 28, and Kevin Jonas, 33, dropped their debut album It's About Time together in 2006. It would be the first of five albums for the brotherly trio, including 2019's Happiness Begins, their first studio album as a group in 10 years, which was accompanied by a documentary of the same name.

2021 Billboard Music Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on May 23, 2021 Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas | Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty

Jonas Brothers Credit: Columbia Records

Joe and his brothers also starred in their own Disney Channel series Jonas, which ran for two seasons from 2009 to 2010, as well as the Disney Channel Original Movies Camp Rock (2008) and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010) before they disbanded in 2013. Joe later became the frontman for DNCE, releasing their self-titled album in 2016.

Swift, 31, who dated Joe briefly in 2008, dropped Fearless (Taylor's Version) in April, a re-recording of her sophomore studio album that was originally released in 2008. "We just kind of took all the knowledge that we've acquired over decades of playing this music and applied that to it," she told PEOPLE (the TV Show!) of the album, which features six "from the vault" tracks that were scrapped from the original album.

"But yeah, I did go in line by line and listen to every single vocal and think, you know, what are my inflections here? If I can improve upon it, I did," Swift continued. "But I really did want this to be very true to what I initially thought of and what I had initially written. But better. Obviously."

RELATED VIDEO: Taylor Swift Says She Went 'Line By Line' on Every Fearless Song to See What to 'Improve' on Re-Record

TAYLOR SWIFT & JOE JONAS Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas in 2008 | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic