Joe Jonas Announces DNCE's Return with 'Really Happy' New Single 'Dancing Feet,' Featuring Kygo

Get your smoothest moves ready, because DNCE is back!

The funk-pop group fronted by Joe Jonas has reunited for new music, and is primed to return with new single "Dancing Feet," which features an assist from Kygo.

Jonas, 32, announced the group's return on Instagram Monday, showing off a new logo and teasing the new track, of which he'd previously posted a snippet on TikTok.

"Ready for more @dnce? 😈 So excited to start sharing the new stuff we've been working on including #DancingFeet with @kygomusic!!" he wrote.

Kygo also shared a series of photos taken during rehearsals for the song's music video that featured returning members Jonas, drummer Jack Lawless and guitarist JinJoo Lee.

"It's really happy. It's that feeling of not really giving a f— and enjoying life to the fullest," Jonas told Rolling Stone of the new single. "I think what DNCE always did so well was bring joy to people, which is what I wanted to do with this new batch of music. Obviously it's still very tricky times, but it reminds us all of being able to go out there and dance and enjoy life."

The musician first formed the group in 2015 while on a Jonas Brothers break, and they saw success with hits like "Cake by the Ocean" and "Toothbrush."

When the Jonas Brothers reunited in 2019, DNCE took a backseat, as Jonas told RS that he struggled to divide his attention.

"In the past with the Jonas Brothers, I used to carry a lot of trauma when new projects would present themselves because you could only focus on one thing at a time," he said.

Without the pressures of a timeline, his creativity could flow more easily, and Jonas said he was inspired to get things moving once more while filming the upcoming movie Devotion in Savannah, Georgia early last year.

"I felt so inspired by what a beautiful city I was in and some of the music I heard when I was there," he told RS.

While Lawless and Lee have returned, bassist Cole Whittle has moved on to pursue solo projects.