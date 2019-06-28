Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are beating the heat!

Amid record-breaking temperature highs in France and other parts of Western Europe, the couple kept “cool” by the pool alongside family and friends Thursday at their wedding venue: the beautiful Château de Tourreau.

Turner, 23, and and her husband, 29, were spotted spending time with the groom’s brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, plus their wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas. As seen in photos shared by E! News, many of the gathering’s participants carried drinks while lounging by the estate’s grand pool.

The Game of Thrones actress was photographed in the casual white ensemble she arrived at the venue in earlier that day before changing into a bikini and white robe for their aquatic jaunt, while Joe swapped his slacks for a pair of red-and-white swimming trunks.

While none of the brothers or their significant others shared images from the pool, Chopra, 36, did post a snapshot of herself and Nick, 26, on Thursday, dressed to the nines, overlooking the magnificent countryside. She captioned the romantic photo, “It’s in the air … ” and added a red heart emoji.

Image zoom Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrive at the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, on Thursday

Image zoom Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrive at the Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France, on Thursday Splash

RELATED: All About the Château Where Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Kicking Off Their Wedding Weekend

Turner and her Jonas Brothers’ member beau were all smiles upon arrival Thursday as they were greeted by a wide variety of friends and refreshing drinks. Banners reading, “Sophie and Joe” with their wedding date were draped on the building’s facade.

The bride was spotted giving a loving hug to one of the chateau staffers, while holding a CELINE bag and wearing a Dior “We Should All Be Feminists” tee. Meanwhile, Joe was decked out in a dark-colored ensemble with white shoes and sunglasses as he mingled with guests.

Image zoom AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

Located near the “golden triangle” (made up of Avignon, St Rémy and Aix-en-Provence), the venue — once a private estate and now used for events and as luxury vacation accommodations — is surrounded by trees and protected by iron gates.

Spanning 17 acres, the 249-year-old property boasts gardens, orchards, streams and an 82-foot-long pool. According to its Facebook page, the home can sleep 29 guests, and includes 16 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Image zoom Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France Splash News

RELATED VIDEO: Newlyweds in the Big Apple! Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Enjoy N.Y.C. After Surprise Vegas Wedding

According to a listing on Trip Advisor, which touts the château as one of the “most exquisite private estates in Provence,” guests can book the entire property for $4,656 per night with a three-night minimum stay.

Turner and Joe have been in France for a week now, exploring Paris as they prepare for their nuptials. Last Thursday, the superstar couple were spotted outside the Hôtel Costes with friends after dinner.

Then over the weekend, both Turner and Jonas posted the same sweet selfie showing them about to share a kiss on the Seine River bridge, in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Image zoom Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner Sophie Turner/Instagram

Image zoom Joe Jonas (L) and Sophie Turner AbacaPress/SplashNews.com

RELATED: Kevin Jonas’ Daughter Alena, 5, Looks Adorable in Paris Ahead of Uncle Joe Jonas’ Wedding

While fans of the pair have known for months that they were planning a wedding in France, none other than Dr. Phil McGraw revealed that the actual date of the ceremony.

“Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding!” the talk-show host commented on Turner’s post of the Eiffel Tower picture.

The ceremony in France will mark the second wedding for the pair, who tied the knot in Las Vegas in early May directly following the Billboard Music Awards, where the brothers performed.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the two were planning a more traditional ceremony in Europe for this summer, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”