Joe Jonas and Wife Sophie Turner Hit the SAG Awards Red Carpet After Dropping Fun New Music Video

Sophie Turner kept close to her man, Joe Jonas, at the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The famous couple graced their first red carpet of 2020 on Sunday night, arriving arm in arm for the awards show.

Turner, 23, who was nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series with the cast of Game of Thrones, opted for a strapless hot pink Louis Vuitton dress with a corset bodice and slit up the leg. She paired the look with strappy silver heels and sparkly pink glam.

Meanwhile, Jonas, 30 — who the actress first married in a Vegas wedding in May 2019 and then again in a larger ceremony in June — opted for a classic black suit and bowtie.

Their public outing comes just days after the Jonas Brothers released their latest single, “What a Man Gotta Do,” and an accompanying music video featuring their wives.

In the music video for the new upbeat single — which dropped on Friday — Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas are joined by their respective wives Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Turner, and Danielle Jonas to recreate iconic scenes from Say Anything…, Risky Business and Grease.

As the song reaches the chorus, Turner and her husband make their debut in the video, dancing in a school gym as John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John did as Danny and Sandy in 1978’s Grease — even performing choreography from the classic movie.

The new single marked the band’s first release of 2020, and the first music video to feature all of the J-sisters since last year’s “Sucker,” in which the ladies dressed up in several avant-garde costumes for the music video to live out their Alice in Wonderland fantasies at Queen Elizabeth I’s childhood home of Hatfield House in England.

“Sucker” (released February 2019) was the Jonas Brothers’ first new track in nearly six years and the first off their album, Happiness Begins, which was released in June 2019.

Since then, the trio released their Amazon documentary Chasing Happiness, ventured on a successful tour and announced they will be performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Jan. 26.