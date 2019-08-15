Sophie Turner Calls Joe Jonas ‘The Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to Me’ in Sweet Birthday Post

Sophie Turner is quite the “Sucker” for her husband Joe Jonas on his 30th birthday.

The couple, who recently tied the knot in a second marriage ceremony in France, are definitely not afraid to get mushy on social media. Just a few weeks ago, Jonas commented “you’re so stunning” on Turner’s Instagram post. The Game of Thrones, actress, 23, had her chance Thursday with an adorable message for her JoBro husband’s birthday on her Instagram story.

She posted a solo shot of Jonas, looking on to the camera, as the two sat outside with a beautiful sunset in the background.

“Happy 30th to my love and the best thing thats ever happened to me @joejonas I love you,” she wrote, adding a “love you” and a cupcake sticker.

Jonas’s wife wasn’t his only family member to post for his special day. Both of his brothers turned bandmates, Nick and Kevin Jonas, also wrote kind words on social media.

“IT’s JOE’S BIRTHDAY! When we party we listen to dynamite obviously. In reality what other song is there?” Nick captioned a video on Instagram.

The video, taken during the band’s tour stop in Raleigh, shows Nick, Joe and Turner hanging out with the song “Dynamite” by Taio Cruz playing in the background.

“It’s a party. Joe is 30,” the video reads.

Nick also posted a video on his Instagram story of Joe dancing with his dog, Porky Basquiat, to “Happy Birthday” by Stevie Wonder while on the band’s private plane.

Kevin didn’t forget about his younger brother’s birthday either. The elder Jonas posted a sentimental note alongside a photo of Joe rocking out on stage for his brother’s birthday.

“Happy 30th birthday to this incredible dude! @joejonas you are the man we love you so much now let’s play a show and party!!!!!” Kevin captioned the black and white photo.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their worldwide Happiness Begins tour, which kicked off on Aug. 7 with a show at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

The tour marks their first in nearly a decade and follows their highly anticipated reunion earlier this year. It’ll take them across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Europe, before coming to an end in February 2020.