Joe Jackson Breaks Silence on Reported Terminal Cancer Battle: 'The Sun Sets When the Time Comes'

Joe Jackson is opening up about his reported terminal cancer battle for the first time.

The pop music patriarch on Sunday alluded to his health in a cryptic tweet, writing, “I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes.”

Jackson’s tweet was accompanied by a photo of the 89 year old staring out at the ocean and holding on to a rail as the sun was setting in the distance.

I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 24, 2018

As the tweet went viral on Sunday, fans sent Jackson well wishes, with one Twitter user writing, “Stay strong Mr Jackson. You have brought such wonderful music into our lives via your wonderful family.”

Jackson was also on the mind of his daughter Janet Jackson on Friday, when she praised her “incredible” father while accepting the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards’ Impact trophy.

“It’s beautiful, it’s humbling to be recognized as someone that has had a positive impact, but if I have been fortunate enough to impact others it is only because I, myself, have been greatly impacted by positive people in my life,” Janet, 52, said in her speech.

“My mother nourished me with the most extravagant love imaginable, my father, my incredible father, drove me to be the best that I can,” she added. “My siblings set an incredibly high standard for artistic excellence… Sometimes, having an impact can be as simple as a smile, a handshake, or a hug.”

Joe has been battling the illness “for some time,” TMZ reported on Friday, but is “at the end stages” and the “cancer cannot be treated.”

Family members, including Joe’s 88-year-old wife Katherine Jackson, have been at his bedside, sources told TMZ. Jackson’s children and grandchildren have also made visits.

On Wednesday, son Jermaine shared with the Daily Mail, “He’s very, very frail, he doesn’t have long. The family needs to be by his bedside — that’s our only intention in his final days.”

Reps for Jackson, as well as various Jackson relatives, did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jackson last posted a video of himself on June 6, explaining that he was at Jamba Juice — where his late son Michael Jackson‘s music happened to be playing — and was struggling to choose what to order. “So many choices to select from,” he wrote. “With my son Michael’s music playing in the background. I wanna be starting .. drinking all three.”

At @JambaJuice . So many choices to select from. With my son Michael's music playing in the background. I wanna be starting .. drinking all three. pic.twitter.com/4vQ9J8BzIt — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 6, 2018

This isn’t the first time the Jackson family patriarch has found himself hospitalized. In recent years he has battled several health setbacks — including a stay in May 2016, due to a high fever.

In November 2012, he recovered from a minor stroke at his Las Vegas home. Three years later, daughter Janet had to put rehearsals for her Unbreakable World Tour on hold when he suffered another stroke and heart arrhythmia in Brazil on his 87th birthday in July 2015.

In June 2017, he was released from the hospital after a car accident in Las Vegas.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Joe and his wife Katherine had 10 children together: Maureen, 68, Jackie, 67, Tito, 64, Jermaine, 63, La Toya, 62, Marlon, 61, Randy, 56, and Janet.

Son Michael died from an apparent cardiac arrest at age 50 on June 25, 2009. Son Brandon died at birth in 1957.

Joe is also the father of Joh’Vonnie Jackson, 43, the daughter of Cheryl Terrell, whom he had a 25-year-long affair with. Katherine filed for divorce twice but never went through with the separation.