Joe Alwyn Reveals How He Really Feels About Taylor Swift Writing Love Songs Inspired by Him

Joe Alwyn has no problem being Taylor Swift‘s “London Boy.”

The 28-year-old actor revealed that he doesn’t mind “at all” being the subject of songs on his pop-star girlfriend’s latest album.

“No, not at all. No. It’s flattering,” he said when asked how it feels when Swift, 30, to write songs about him and their relationship in a recent interview with The Sunday Times. Alwyn even lent his voice to the beginning of the song “London Boy” off Swift’s most recent album, Lover.

“We can go drivin’ in, on my scooter,” he says at the beginning of the track, before Swift starts singing about how much she loves spending time in the U.K. with her beau.

As for the media attention on Alwyn and Swift’s relationship, the Favourite star told The Sunday Times that he simply doesn’t “pay attention to what I don’t want to pay attention to.”

“I turn everything else down on a dial. I don’t have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that’s this, and that’s what I am doing,” he explained.

The superstar couple is notoriously private about their relationship, and the “Lover” singer opened up about why that is earlier this year, telling The Guardian that not talking publicly about Alwyn helps her maintain boundaries between her personal and professional life.

“I’ve learned that if I do, people think it’s up for discussion, and our relationship isn’t up for discussion,” she told the outlet in August. “If you and I were having a glass of wine right now, we’d be talking about it – but it’s just that it goes out into the world.”

“That’s where the boundary is, and that’s where my life has become manageable. I really want to keep it feeling manageable,” she added.

Most recently, Alwyn and Swift were spotted walking hand-in-hand after the premiere of Cats in New York City, in which the “You Need to Calm Down” singer stars as Bombalurina. Alwyn added to The Sunday Times that Swift will join him and his family in London this month to watch the new BBC mini-series A Christmas Carol, in which he plays Bob Cratchit.