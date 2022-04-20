"If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," Joe Alwyn tells WSJ. Magazine

Joe Alwyn Demurs on Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors: 'If the Answer Was Yes, I Wouldn't Say'

Joe Alwyn is continuing to keep his relationship cards close to his chest.

In a new interview for WSJ. Magazine's May issue, on newsstands April 30, the Conversations with Friends star, who has been dating Taylor Swift since 2016, was asked about engagement rumors that have been swirling.

"If I had a pound for every time I think I've been told I've been engaged, then I'd have a lot of pound coins," quipped the English actor, 31.

"I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn't say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn't say," he added of whether he was set to walk down the aisle with Swift, 32.

Of his decision to be private about his personal life, Alwyn told the magazine, "We live in a culture that people expect so much to be given."

"So that if you're not posting all the time about what you're doing, how you're spending a day or how you made a breakfast, does that make you a recluse?" he mused of social media.

The Harriet actor admitted to WSJ. that while he'd "like to feel slightly less guarded sometimes in interviews or in whatever kind of interactions," his attitude is "just a knee-jerk response to the culture we live in."

"If you give it to them, it just opens the door," Alwyn said.

Swift began dating Alwyn in 2016, and a source previously told PEOPLE that she "is very happy" in their relationship. "He is her rock. Their relationship is mature and wonderful," the insider added.

In a conversation with Elle published last week, the Boy Erased actor also explained the reasoning behind keeping details of his love life under wraps.

"It's not really [because I] want to be guarded and private, it's more a response to something else," Alwyn told the outlet.