Joe Alwyn Says He and Taylor Swift 'Have Been Successfully Very Private' in Their Relationship

Since they began dating nearly two years ago, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have kept their relationship under wraps — and that’s not changing any time soon.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” the British actor, 27, tells British Vogue in a new interview. “I think we have been successfully very private and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work.”

Last month, the rising star promoted his new film The Favourite — in which he stars alongside Emma Stone — at the Venice Film Festival while Swift prepared to perform at the Minnesota stop of her hit Reputation Stadium Tour.

The couple secretly dated for several months before news of their romance broke in May of 2017. Since then, Alwyn has been a familiar face at Swift’s sold-out shows.

In late August, they were photographed holding hands on a rare public outing in London just one month after they retreated to Turks and Caicos for a luxurious vacation.

Alwyn also unlocked his previously private Instagram account last month, revealing a sly reference to Swift, 28, in an old post.

On May 8, the superstar posted a picture of herself in front of a huge cactus, writing: “Fact: I’ve never been more excited about a tour than I am about this one. And it starts TOMORROW. Also, not even remotely tour related, but today I met a cactus.”

As it turns out, Alwyn posted a picture of the same cactus on the same day, captioning his snapshot with a corresponding emoji. In his picture, he also stood solo, wearing a grey shirt, black shorts, a cap and sandals.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” a source previously told PEOPLE about the Grammy winner. “Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”