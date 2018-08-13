Joe Alwyn Goes Public on Instagram — See His Sly Nod to Girlfriend Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn is finally letting fans in on his daily life — but don’t expect any cuddly selfies with girlfriend Taylor Swift just yet.

Alwyn made his Instagram public over the weekend, simultaneously revealing a past, sly reference to Swift.

On May 8, Swift, 28, posted a picture of herself in front of a huge cactus. Swift — who wore a long black dress and shades for the occasion — wrote, “Fact: I’ve never been more excited about a tour than I am about this one. And it starts TOMORROW. Also, not even remotely tour related, but today I met a cactus.”

As it turns out, Alwyn, 27, posted a picture of the same cactus on the same day, captioning his snapshot with only the corresponding emoji. In his picture, he also stood solo, wearing a grey shirt, black shorts, a cap, and sandals.

Swift kicked off her Reputation tour in Glendale, Arizona, the next day. During the show, the singer seemingly pointed at Alwyn, who was seen in the crowd, as she belted out “Gorgeous.”

Alwyn has since posted a picture from the set of his upcoming film The Favourite with Nicholas Hoult, Emma Stone, and others. Swift liked the photo.

Swift and Alwyn, who dated for months before news of their relationship broke in May 2017, have been spotted spending quality time together as of late.

In July, the couple jetted off to Turks and Caicos, where they splashed and snorkeled in the ocean and held hands on the beach. A source told PEOPLE at the time of their trip, “They were lovey-dovey.”

And in May, Swift and Alwyn stopped by The Flask, a pub in London.

“She seems to be in a great place both career and love wise,” an insider told PEOPLE in June. Added the source, “Joe is just an amazing boyfriend. He is very supportive. Taylor adores his family. She’s in a very good place.”