Joan Jett & the Blackhearts Drop Previously Unreleased Recordings from Iconic Performances

The trailblazing band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 by Miley Cyrus

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts fans rejoice!

On Friday, the iconic rock band dropped previously unreleased recordings of their live shows from the past 40 years of their decades-long career.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The all-new releases are available for streaming on the digital platform Nugs.net and offer longtime music listeners virtual front row seats to some of Joan Jett & the Blackhearts now-classic concerts.

In an announcement the platform shared on Twitter, Nugs.net wrote, "Today we're welcoming @joanjett and the Blackhearts to our streaming catalog!"

Image zoom Joan Jett

The audio and video recordings were captured from performances in Houston, Texas in 1983; Columbus, Ohio in 2015; and the band's appearance during Hellfest in Clisson, France, in 2018.

Joan Jett & the Blackhearts were inducted into the Rock Hall by Miley Cyrus in 2015.

During the Cleveland ceremony, the "Midnight Sky" hitmaker, 28, and Jett, 62, hit the stage for an exciting rendition of "Crimson and Clover."

The tune was originally released by soft rock band Tommy James and the Shondells in 1968. Joan Jett & the Blackhearts debuted their own recording of the track a little more than decade later, in 1981.

Image zoom Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

With Jett (née Joan Marie Larkin) as the band's frontwoman and lead guitarist, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts have become widely known as trailblazers in the male-dominated industry.

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts are set to perform during the forthcoming Stadium Tour with Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with Poison.