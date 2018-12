Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes & More: What You Didn't See Backstage with Elvis Duran at Jingle Ball

Speaking to Elvis Duran backstage at Z100’s booth, the “Mine” crooner shared that his father once had a vision that Bazzi would perform for a sold-out audience at Madison Square Garden, where he took the stage on Friday night. “To this day, I don’t think I’ve ever seen him so inspired and so fulfilled,” Bazzi said of the childhood memory. Part of the interview was for Duran’s upcoming TV series, 12on12, which is in development with executive producer Steven Levine. In addition to live performances and surprises, the show will feature artists discussing the songs that inspired them to become the musicians they are today. Bazzi’s pick? “Everlong” by the Foo Fighters, which he saw the band perform at the first concert he ever attended. “In that moment, I was so hungry, I wanted it so bad,” he said.