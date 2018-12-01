Jingle Ball All the Way! See Which Festive Celebs Got Merry in PEOPLE's Photo Booth

Camila Cabello, G-Eazy, Dua Lipa and more kept it merry and bright at KISS FM's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2018 at The Forum in Inglewood

More
Ben Trivett
December 01, 2018 05:17 PM
pinterest
CAMILA CABELLO
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
G-EAZY
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
DUA LIPA
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
KHALID
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
CHRISTINA MILIAN & DAUGHTER VIOLET NASH
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
ALESSIA CARA
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
BEBE REXHA
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
MADISON BEER
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
RYAN SEACREST
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
TOM SCHWARTZ, ARIANA MADIX, RAQUEL LEVISS & JAMES KENNEDY OF VANDERPUMP RULES
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
ASHLEY IACONETTI & JARED HAIBON
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
NORMANI 
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
NICK VIALL
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
MONSTA X
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
CORINNE OLYMPIOS
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
DUSTIN BELT & KENDALL SCHMIDT OF HEFFRON DRIVE
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
BOZZI
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
BRAD GORESKI
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
CHRIS HARRISON & NICK VIALL
Sara Jaye Weiss
pinterest
AUBREY ANDERSON EMMONS
Sara Jaye Weiss
1 of 20

Advertisement
1 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

CAMILA CABELLO

Advertisement
2 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

G-EAZY

3 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

DUA LIPA

Advertisement
4 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

KHALID

Advertisement
5 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

CHRISTINA MILIAN & DAUGHTER VIOLET NASH

Advertisement
6 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

ALESSIA CARA

Advertisement
7 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

BEBE REXHA

Advertisement
8 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

MADISON BEER

Advertisement
9 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

RYAN SEACREST

Advertisement
10 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

TOM SCHWARTZ, ARIANA MADIX, RAQUEL LEVISS & JAMES KENNEDY OF VANDERPUMP RULES

Advertisement
11 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

ASHLEY IACONETTI & JARED HAIBON

Advertisement
12 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

NORMANI 

Advertisement
13 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

NICK VIALL

Advertisement
14 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

MONSTA X

Advertisement
15 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

CORINNE OLYMPIOS

Advertisement
16 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

DUSTIN BELT & KENDALL SCHMIDT OF HEFFRON DRIVE

Advertisement
17 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

BOZZI

Advertisement
18 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

BRAD GORESKI

Advertisement
19 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

CHRIS HARRISON & NICK VIALL

Advertisement
20 of 20 Sara Jaye Weiss

AUBREY ANDERSON EMMONS

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.