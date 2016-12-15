Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers and More Take the Stage During Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Telecast Special

Jingle Ball is coming to town one city at a time! And if you miss the stop, don’t fret because it’s also coming to your television.

During Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden telecast special, DNCE, Rita Ora, Fifth Harmony, Hailee Steinfeld, Charlie Puth, Tinashe, Jake Miller, Daya and Sabrina Carpenter will take the stage to benefit New York’s homeless population by performing a special rendition of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty

DNCE performed their hit singles and covered “Wannabe” by the Spice Girls and Kanye West’s “Fade,” while Hailee Steinfeld celebrated more than just the holidays with her latest single, “Starving,” just reaching platinum status.

Ariana Grande made her 2016 Jingle Ball tour debut boasting songs from her latest album, Dangerous Woman, while ringing in the holiday season as she sang a mixture of songs from her EP Christmas and Chill.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Other notable performers to take the stage include Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Lukas Graham and Niall Horan.

For every ticket purchased, the concert donates $1 to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation – a non-profit organization dedicated to inspiring today’s youth through entertainment and education-focused measures.

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour Presented by Capital One airs tonight as an exclusive nationwide 90-minute broadcast special on The CW Network at 8 p.m.