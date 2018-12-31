Jimmy Osmond is recovering after a health scare during a live show landed him in the hospital.

The youngest of the Osmond siblings, 55, suffered a stroke on Thursday, BBC News reports, after playing Captain Hook in a pantomime performance of Peter Pan at the Birmingham Hippodrome theater in Birmingham, England.

“On the evening of Thursday 27 December, after pushing through the evening’s performance of Peter Pan at Birmingham Hippodrome, Jimmy Osmond was driven straight to hospital and diagnosed with a stroke,” Osmond’s spokesperson said, according to BBC News.

“He is grateful for all the well wishes and will be taking time out in the new year,” added the spokesperson, explaining that Osmond was transported to the hospital after “pushing through” his appearance in the show.

A rep for Osmond did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Jimmy Osmond as Captain Hook in Peter Pan Birmingham Hippodrome

“Everyone here at Birmingham Hippodrome has been deeply saddened to hear of Jimmy’s sudden illness,” Birmingham Hippodrome’s chief executive Fiona Allan said, according to BBC News.

“Jimmy loved being a part of the Hippodrome’s well-renowned panto, and his portrayal of Captain Hook was both dastardly and heartwarming,” she continued.

“He won the adoration not just of our audiences, but also of all our staff — we all send Jimmy and his family very best wishes for a speedy recovery,” Allan concluded.

The star’s sister Marie Osmond posted on Twitter to ask fans to keep her brother in their thoughts, writing, “Prayers for my brother Jimmy.”

Prayers for my brother Jimmy 🙏🏼 https://t.co/XfjGHDMEf7 — Marie Osmond (@marieosmond) December 31, 2018

Osmond — who, aside from in film and television, has performed in a variety of musical-theater shows like Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Boogie Nights and Aladdin — previously suffered a stroke in 2004, telling Parade that it was “actually a transient ischemic attack that occurred due to a hole in my heart [a patent foramen ovale or PFO that doesn’t close as it should after birth].”

“A blood clot ‘popped’ in my head — not due to high blood pressure or high cholesterol. I went on stage and felt that ‘pop’ and then lost my vision, although I could see a little ‘pin’ spot,” he explained. “I thought it was a migraine and amazingly, I drove home.”

“After a diagnosis by an echocardiogram, I had the defect surgically repaired at the University of Utah,” Osmond continued. “I did feel the aftereffects for 10 years, and would sometimes get a numb feeling. I’m 100 percent now!”

Of how he modified his lifestyle following the experience, the father of four told the publication, “I want to be here for my amazing wife and kids — and my great life. At one point, it was difficult to get out of a chair, but I wanted to be out there kicking a soccer ball with them. I wanted to live.”