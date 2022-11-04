Jimmy Fallon and Dolly Parton Joke That It's 'Almost Too Early for Christmas' with New Holiday Song

Holiday season is right around the corner, and Jimmy Fallon is back with another jingle — featuring a country music icon!

On Friday, The Tonight Show host released his latest track "Almost Too Early for Christmas," a bouncy and jubilant collaboration with Dolly Parton where they get fans in the holiday spirit.

The pair released an accompanying animated lyric video with the song — where cartoon versions of Fallon, 48, and Parton, 76, say goodbye to the fall season and Halloween by going caroling, wearing Christmas sweaters and making a snowman out of fall leaves.

"It's almost too early for Christmas / Too soon to be singing this song / There's still Halloween decorations / And haters will say that it's wrong," sings the duo in the track's chorus. "Let's turn on the lights for Mariah / Tell Rudolph to shine up his nose / It's almost too early for Christmas / But why don't we see how it goes?"

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Earlier this week, the host announced the song and shared the inspiration behind it.

"People have that debate after Thanksgiving, they have that debate where they go, 'Oh, can we listen to holiday music? Can we listen to Christmas music? Is it too early? Can we put on Mariah Carey now?' I say, 'Yeah, if it's good, you should,'" Fallon said.

"So I thought it would be kind of fun if I put out a song and released it around Halloween," laughed the former SNL star as he announced the duet with "music legend" Parton.

The duet marks Fallon's second dip into the holiday music world: he released "It Was A… (Masked Christmas)" with Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion last year. Parton, on the other hand, is no stranger to the genre.

The country music legend has previously released three Christmas albums: 1984's Once Upon a Christmas with the late Kenny Rogers, 1990's Home for Christmas, and 2020's A Holly Dolly Christmas.

The Jolene singer-songwriter is also gearing up to host yet another holiday special, Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas, a musical about the making of a TV special set at her iconic Tennessee theme park, Dollywood.

"Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly's desire to uplift an exhausted world's spirits by sharing the unique 'mountain magic' she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas," reads the NBC holiday special's description.

The "modern-day movie musical" will follow Parton through the making of the special, before she becomes wrapped up in "a private journey into her past."

A slew of celebrity guests have signed on to participate, including Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jimmie Allen, as well as Fallon.