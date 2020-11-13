The duo roasted Trump for staring at the sun during an eclipse, his dangerous suggestion that Americans drink bleach to cure COVID-19 and his "build the wall" chant

Jimmy Fallon and Patty Smyth Sing 'Goodbye to You' to Donald Trump in Hilarious Spoof

Jimmy and Patty have a message for Donald Trump: Good riddance!

On Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the talk show host teamed with guest star Patty Smyth for a hilarious rendition of "Goodbye to You" to send off Trump, who lost in the presidential election to Joe Biden.

"Well guys, it looks like Trump is finally on his way out so, I just wanted to take this moment to say goodbye," he told the audience before breaking into song with a funny remake of rock band Scandal's 1982 hit "Goodbye to You."

"Four years with you in charge went so very slow / Now the time has come for us to let you go," Fallon, 46, began. "You tweeted ‘FRAUD,’ ‘STOP THE COUNT,’ ‘FAKE NEWS’/ Pennsylvania must hurt so bad to lose / It’s not a pity to say."

Adding more fuel to the comedic fire, a series of embarrassing photos of Trump, 74, from some scandalous moments of his presidency were displayed throughout the segment, including screenshots of his tweets, along with a celebratory photo of Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris.

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon, Patty Smyth | Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty; Mike Coppola/Getty

Smyth, 63, joined in on the parodied chorus singing, "Goodbye to you" before directing viewers' attention to at a snapshot of Trump digging into a fast food meal.

"Will we ever see a president like we saw in you," Fallon continued. "Stare directly at the sun / Toilet paper on your shoe."

Smyth took the next roasting verse: "Ignored Fauci and fell for Kim Jong-Un / Said you'd shoot someone on Fifth Avenue / Doesn't feel bad to say goodbye to you."

Image zoom Jimmy Fallon and Patty Smyth | Credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

The final verse from Fallon and Smyth poked fun at Trump's unrealized campaign promise to "build a wall" and force Mexico to pay for it. The duo also roasted Trump for his Ukraine scandal — which got him impeached — and his dangerous suggestion that Americans drink bleach to cure COVID-19 amid the ongoing pandemic.

Trump, who lost the election to Biden kast weej, is still in denial about the results of the election, falsely categorizing the election process as a fraud. He has yet to concede the election.