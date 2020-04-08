Watch Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake Look Back at the History of Their Bromance

There’s no time like quarantine to reflect on friendship!

During a segment on Tuesday’s from-home episode of The Tonight Show, Justin Timberlake video-called in to reminisce about his friendship with host Jimmy Fallon and also to help remix a conversation about staying home (“I’m home. Are you home?”) into an original song by playing random objects around their homes together, including whisks, pots and pans. (On Wednesday’s edition of EW’s Last Night’s Late Night, host Heather Gardner said the duo took “a standard quarantine check-in call and kicked it up a notch with a hilariously creative music video.”)

Oh, and then there was Fallon chiming in with his hands to recreate fart sounds. “Not knowing after all these years of friendship that you could do hand farts, I feel like I don’t even know you anymore,” said Timberlake during the interview that followed.

The two longtime pals then looked back at their nearly 18-year friendship, recalling the first time they met at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards where they bonded over their nerves, as Timberlake was anxious to perform his debut solo single and Fallon to host. The buddies also touched on a memorable trip they took to Africa together where Fallon dressed all in khaki and drank way too many protein shakes. Timberlake did neither. “I never recovered,” shared Fallon.

Watch the videos above.