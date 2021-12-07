Jimmy Fallon Debuts New Holiday Song 'Masked Christmas' with Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande

Jimmy Fallon is continuing to get into the holiday spirit with the help of Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande

Jimmy Fallon is rocking around the Christmas tree with two very talented friends!

Earlier on Monday, Fallon teased the pandemic-themed song on social media, writing on Instagram and Twitter, "Guys. I can't believe I'm typing this but – I'm dropping a new single and video tonight with @ArianaGrande and @theestallion."

Grande replied to Fallon on Twitter, writing, "The most fun ever. love you !!! both so much @theestallion," with Megan Thee Stallion chiming in: "Love y'all."

Fallon further teased the music video on Instagram, showing himself and Grande wearing animated masks featuring each other's mouths singing the lyrics, "It was a masked Christmas, we're stuck in the house, we covered our nose, we covered our mouth" and "this Christmastime, we'll be in line for a booster."

Stallion was also seen in the clip, rocking a nurse's uniform and vaccine syringes on her fingers.

While this is the "Savage" performer's first foray into holiday music, Grande has previously recorded multiple holiday tracks, including "Santa Tell Me," which was first released in 2014 but made the Billboard Hot 100 list this past January.