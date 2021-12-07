Jimmy Fallon Debuts New Holiday Song 'Masked Christmas' with Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande
Jimmy Fallon is continuing to get into the holiday spirit with the help of Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande
Jimmy Fallon is rocking around the Christmas tree with two very talented friends!
The Tonight Show host, 47, dropped a new holiday tune, "It Was A… (Masked Christmas)" featuring Megan Thee Stallion and Ariana Grande, on Monday night.
Earlier on Monday, Fallon teased the pandemic-themed song on social media, writing on Instagram and Twitter, "Guys. I can't believe I'm typing this but – I'm dropping a new single and video tonight with @ArianaGrande and @theestallion."
Grande replied to Fallon on Twitter, writing, "The most fun ever. love you !!! both so much @theestallion," with Megan Thee Stallion chiming in: "Love y'all."
Fallon further teased the music video on Instagram, showing himself and Grande wearing animated masks featuring each other's mouths singing the lyrics, "It was a masked Christmas, we're stuck in the house, we covered our nose, we covered our mouth" and "this Christmastime, we'll be in line for a booster."
Stallion was also seen in the clip, rocking a nurse's uniform and vaccine syringes on her fingers.
While this is the "Savage" performer's first foray into holiday music, Grande has previously recorded multiple holiday tracks, including "Santa Tell Me," which was first released in 2014 but made the Billboard Hot 100 list this past January.
Fallon, meanwhile, has been involved in at least two prior holiday tunes. In 2017, he covered Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime," welcoming back the former Beatle along with The Roots on the track; and in 2010, Fallon released the song "Drunk on Christmas," which featured John Rich.