Watch Jimmy Fallon's Blind Audition for 'The Voice' — Where He Forces Blake Shelton to Turn Around!

Jimmy Fallon put his vocals to the test on The Voice.

On Tuesday's episode, the talk show host played a prank on the coaches by conducting his own blind audition.

In the opening of the video, host Carson Daly said, "We have a surprise for our coaches. Right now, we have an artist preparing for the biggest performance of their entire life."

Fallon, 48, then took the stage and put on an impressive performance of "I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near)."

Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan were the first to turn around — and immediately started dying of laughter when they realized who was singing. Then, Chance the Rapper turned around and let out a scream in shock as Fallon danced around the stage.

Casey Durkin/NBC

As he began to approach the end of the song and Blake Shelton was still facing away, he walked up to his chair and pressed the red button for him.

"You can't do that! You know the rules," said Shelton, 46.

Fallon then proceeded to congratulate the country star on 23 seasons with the show and gave him a big hug.

"It didn't take me long to figure out that it was Jimmy Fallon. And there was no way I was gonna hit my button, he does not deserve the chair turn on this show. Jimmy's impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald and slapping him in the face as hard as you can," Shelton added as Fallon walked away singing.

Last week, the coaches spoke to PEOPLE and the "Sangria" singer revealed that he wanted to expand his one-man band with his fellow coaches.

"[We'll] call it Different Directions," Shelton said, nodding at Horan's former band One Direction. "Take it, and run off the show."

Season 23 is the first for new coaches Horan and Chance, both 29.

"It feels like going to camp," Chance said of joining the show. "You get here the first day like, 'Oh, I don't know everybody.' Within a couple of days, you're all a big family."

Horan added: "I really enjoyed the blind audition experience. It was nerve-wracking at the start, but once you get into it, like Chance said, everyone around the show is great. It's good fun — apart from Blake."

This season marks the ninth for coach Clarkson, 40, who took last season off.

"I am so excited [to be back]," Clarkson said. "You forget how much you love helping people become the best version of themselves, musically. I missed it."

Shelton said with a hint of sarcasm that he also missed Clarkson "so much."

"That's why I was constantly asking if I could be a guest on her talk show," he said, as Clarkson clarified: "I've asked him to cohost stuff with me. He turns me down!"