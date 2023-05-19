Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized for 'Issues' Needing 'Immediate Attention': 'Growing Old Is Not for Sissies'

Jimmy Buffett is on the mend after being hospitalized in Boston — and is ready with a warning to fans that "growing old is not for sissies."

The "Margaritaville" singer, 76, said in a letter shared to Twitter that he'd been admitted to the hospital after a check-up "to address some issues that needed immediate attention," and would have to reschedule an upcoming show in Charleston, South Carolina.

Buffett and his Coral Reefer Band were scheduled to play Credit One Stadium on Saturday.

The musician began his letter with a quote from Mark Twain that read, "Challenges make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful."

"I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston," he wrote on Thursday. "I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

He continued: "Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a [tow] headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico."

Buffett concluded his note with a thank you to his fans for their thoughts and prayers and loyalty over the years, and ended it by writing, "Just remember, 'NOT YET!'"

Jimmy Buffett. Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage

The star — who recovered in 2011 after falling off the stage during a show in Australia — set off on his Second Wind Tour earlier this year.

In 2018, Buffett revealed some of the steps he'd taken to keep his health in check, telling The New York Times he cut out both sugar and carbs from his diet, and swapped marijuana for vaping oils.