Jimmy Buffett Says He's Heading 'Home' and Going on a Fishing Trip After Hospitalization

The "Margaritaville" singer, who was hospitalized last week in Boston, said he will focus on getting himself "back in good shape"

By Rachel DeSantis
Published on May 22, 2023 01:15 PM
Jimmy Buffett at Day 10 of the US Open held at the USTA Tennis Center on September 5, 2018 in New York City.
Jimmy Buffett. Photo: Adrian Edwards/GC Image

Jimmy Buffett is on the road to recovery.

The "Margaritaville" singer, 76, was hospitalized for an undisclosed illness last week — and in an update on Friday, shared that he would be heading "home" the following day.

"Thank you for the outpouring of support and well wishes," he wrote on Facebook. "I head home tomorrow for a while, and then will go for a fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape."

Buffett said that once he was feeling better, he would begin the process of scheduling shows, including a new date for a concert in Charleston, South Carolina that was canceled due to his hospitalization.

"Once I am in shape, we will look at the whens and wheres of shows. I think playing is as therapeutic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along," he wrote. "Looking forward to announcing a new date for Charleston as well as some new shows! Fins up!"

A rep for the star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The singer-songwriter announced in a statement on Thursday that he'd been admitted to the hospital in Boston after a check-up "to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

He began his note with a quote from Mark Twain that read, "Challenges make life interesting, however overcoming them is what makes life meaningful."

Jimmy Buffett poses backstage as he celebrates "2018 National Margarita Day: February 22" at the new Jimmy Buffett Musical "Escape to Margaritaville" on Broadway at The Marquis Theater"on February 22, 2018 in New York City.
Jimmy Buffett. Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

"I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston," he wrote on Thursday. "I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

He continued: "Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you, that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I'll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup. You all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a [tow] headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico."

Buffett concluded his note with a thank you to his fans for their thoughts and prayers and loyalty over the years, and ended it by writing, "Just remember, 'NOT YET!'"

