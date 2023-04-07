They may be an unlikely trio, but Jimmie Allen, Dixie D'Amelio and Steve Aoki are ready to give fans a dose of summer with their new single "Older."

The collaborators are premiering the music video for their new single exclusively with PEOPLE.

In the clip that accompanies the guitar-heavy anthem, the trio performs for an audience of elderly people who return to their youthful prime upon hearing the song.

Aoki, 45, says that the track is "quickly becoming a fan favorite" at his shows following its debut in Los Angeles. He even recently welcomed D'Amelio to the stage to join him on the track.

"We premiered it during the LA stop on my HiROQUEST tour a few weeks ago and the crowd went off when Dixie surprised the audience to sing her verse," he says. "I think we've created something very special for all of our fans."

Jimmie Allen, Dixie D'Amelio and Steve Aoki. TOPANGA HILLS MAFIA

Country star Allen, 37, says it was "great" to work with the DJ, of whom he's been "a huge fan" for quite some time.

"Dixie is one of the coolest people I've ever met," he adds of his duet partner. "She brings such a great energy to this song. I'm excited for the world to hear it."

D'Amelio, meanwhile, says she had "such a fun time" working on the track with Aoki and Allen, and praised its message.

"'Older' is about celebrating the present moment, which is something I think we could all use a reminder of from time to time," the 21-year-old social media star and singer-songwriter says. "No matter what age or stage of life you're in, I hope this song can help remind us to try to celebrate the beauty of the here and now."

D'Amelio and Allen both released albums of their own in 2022; Allen's Tulip Drive came out in June, as did D'Amelio's debut record A Letter to Me. Aoki released HiROQUEST: Genesis that same year.

"Older" is out now.