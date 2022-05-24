Jimmie Allen Reveals Tulip Drive Album Includes 'On My Way' Remix with Jennifer Lopez
"On My Way" is getting a country spin!
On Tuesday, Jimmie Allen announced the tracklist for his forthcoming album Tulip Drive, and with that, the release of his collaboration with Jennifer Lopez for a remix of her hit "On My Way."
"This is the first [album] where I chose to write songs about my own personal experiences, thoughts and hopes," the country singer, 36, said in a press release of the album.
While the album is scheduled for release on June 24, Allen's collaboration with Lopez, 52, is set to drop on Friday. "On My Way" was featured in Lopez's soundtrack for her romantic comedy Marry Me, which premiered in February.
Allen teased the single on social media by sharing its cover art and writing, "@jlo X Jimmie Allen♠️5-27-2022♠️"
According to the press release, the album represents Allen's family ties as Tulip Drive is the street his "late grandmother grew up on."
Following the release of Tulip Drive, Allen will hit the road with Carrie Underwood as a special guest on her The Denim & Rhinestones tour.
Meanwhile, Lopez is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Netflix documentary Halftime, which is expected to cover everything from her 2020 halftime show to her relationship with Ben Affleck.
Viewers will get an inside look at Lopez's decades-long career in the industry, and the down-to-earth nature, work ethic and love for her family that gave the icon her longevity.
The film will premiere on June 8 to open the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival before it becomes available for streaming on Netflix on June 14.
See the full Tulip Drive tracklist below:
1. "be alright" (Jimmie Allen, Jason Evigan, Gian Stone, Castle)
2. "what i'm talkin bout" (Zach Abend, Michael Hardy, Seth Ennis)
3. "kissin you" (Jimmie Allen, Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell)
4. "down home" (Jimmie Allen, Rian Ball, Cameron Bedell, Tate Howell)
5. "settle on back" (Jimmie Allen, Tate Howell, Trip Howell, David Pramik)
6. "pesos" (feat. CeeLo Green & T-Pain) (Jimmie Allen, Edward Martin, Vincent Venditto, T-Pain, Thomas Callaway, Yannique DeLisle Barker, Chris Doyle, J. "Lonny" Bereal)
7. "love in the living room" (Jimmie Allen, Jesse Frasure, Brandon Day, Alysa Vanderheym, Cary Barlowe)
8. "on my way" (Jimmie Allen & Jennifer Lopez) (Ivy Adara, Leroy Clampitt, Michael Pollack)
9. "broken hearted" (feat. Katie Ohh) (Jimmie Allen, Ashley Gorley, Will Weatherly)
10. "habits & hearts" (Steven McMorran, Derrick Southerland, Jess Cates)
11. "right now" (Jimmie Allen, Matt Rogers, Jordan Schmidt)
12. "wouldn't feel like summer" (Alysa Vandereheym, Matthew McGinn, Jimmie Deeghan)
13. "undo" (Matt Rogers, Matt McVaney, Daniel Breland)
14. "get you a girl" (Jimmie Allen, Justin Ebach, Matt Jenkins)
15. "keep em coming" (Jimmie Allen, Brad Tursi, Will Weatherly)
16. "every time i say amen" (Travis Hill, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman)
17. "you won't be alone" (feat. Aadyn) (Jimmie Allen, Justin Ebach)