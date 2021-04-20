Jim Steinman, Rock Legend and Songwriter for Meat Loaf and Céline Dion, Dead at 73: Report

The songwriter and producer known for Meat Loaf's Bat Out of Hell died Monday in Connecticut, TMZ reported

Jim Steinman, songwriter and producer for the likes of Meat Loaf, Céline Dion and Air Supply, has died. He was 73.

The Grammy winner died on Monday in Connecticut, according to TMZ. A medical emergency call was reportedly made from his home at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday. The cause of his death is unclear.

Steinman previously suffered a stroke in 2004, temporarily losing his ability to speak.

Screenwriter Brian Lynch paid tribute to Steinman on Twitter. "I listen songs that he's written on a weekly basis, but I think this week is gonna be nothing but Jim Steinman greatness," he wrote. "Which means my writing will be a lot more epic and I'll probably at one point grab my lady, shoot into the air, and attempt to pick a fight the sun."

Jim Steinman Credit: Terry Lott/Sony Music Archive via Getty

Steinman was most known for his work with Meat Loaf, composing his 1977 debut album Bat Out of Hell, which remains one of the bestselling albums of all time. Steinman also collaborated on the 1993 album Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, writing and producing the hit, "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)."

Meat Loaf raved about his friend and collaborator to PEOPLE in 2016.

"He's one of the best writers to ever live. Bottom line. He's in there with Irvin Berlin and Gershwin," he said at the time, promoting their album Braver Than We Are.

Meat Loaf And Jim Steinman Credit: Michael Putland/Getty

"We've always been accused of being over the top and whatever, but the world is over the top," Meat Loaf added of their creative chemistry. "People who live in the world are over the top. They just refuse to acknowledge it. Jimmy has a line, 'If you don't go over the top, how do you know what's on the other side?'"

Steinman worked with Bonnie Tyler on her track "Total Eclipse of the Heart" and Air Supply's "Making Love Out of Nothing at All," which respectively held the No. 1 and No. 2 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks in 1983.

He was also responsible for Dion's "It's All Coming Back To Me Now." Steinman's other credits include Def Leppard, Barbra Streisand and Barry Manilow. Steinman released his own album Bad for Good in 1981, featuring songs written and performed by himself, with additional lead vocals by Rory Dodd.