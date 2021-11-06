Singer Jhay Cortez Makes Relationship with Adult Entertainer Mia Khalifa Instagram Official

The Puerto Rican singer's new relationship comes about after Mia Khalifa announced she and ex-husband Robert Sandberg split in July

Jhay Cortez and Mia Khalifa are Instagram official!

On Friday, the Puerto Rican singer and the adult entertainer, both 28, publicly revealed that they are a couple with posts they each shared on their respective Instagram pages.

On his profile, Cortez confirmed the romance when he posted a photograph of himself in an open-roofed car with Khalifa, as the couple exchanged a series of kisses in a subsequent video.

"LA PRESION YA NO SOY YO ES ELLA 👑✨🤍 @MIAKHALIFA," the musician wrote with his post, which translates in English to, "The pressure is not me, it is her."

On her own account, Khalifa shared a carousel of various shots, with the first photo in the group being a picture of her and Cortez walking closely beside each other.

"Te sigo ❤️‍🔥 @jhaycortez," Khalifa wrote alongside the pics, which translates to, "I follow you."

On her Instagram Story, Khalifa also shared a video of herself dancing along to a song by her new beau, writing alongside the short clip, "The way the feminism leaves my body when a @jhaycortez verse is on."

Khalifa's new romance comes about after the adult performer split from ex-husband Robert Sandberg. Khalifa and Sandberg — who got engaged in 2019, per LADBible — announced their separation in joint Instagram statements in July.

"We can confidently say we gave it our all in making our marriage work but after almost a year of therapy and efforts, we are walking away knowing we have a friend in each other, and that we truly tried," the former couple wrote at the time.

"We will always love and respect each other because we know that not one isolated incident caused our split, but rather, a culmination of unresolvable, fundamental differences that no one can blame the other for," they added. "We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately, but connected through incredible family, friends, and love for our dogs."