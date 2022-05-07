Jewell Caples, Death Row Records Singer and Tupac, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg Collaborator, Dead at 53

Jewell Caples rose to fame after appearing in Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac Shakur's iconic albums — The Chronic, Doggystyle, and All Eyez on Me, respectively

Jewell Caples, former Death Row Records talent once known as the label's "First Lady," has died. She was 53.

On Friday, the former head of Death Row security Reggie Wright Jr. stated she died around 5 a.m., according to Vibe, which was first to report the news.

Caples' manager Timothy Beal also announced her passing in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday.

"Jewell was a very special woman with a big heart," the statement read. "She had been a guest at my wedding back on February 12th of this year. We shared many many spiritual conversations. She had transformed her life from hardcore gangsta rap to faith-based gospel singer and songwriter."

"We have been working diligently on her comeback, we wish we could have seen her make her big comeback. I will personally miss her a great deal. Goodbye to a great great friend and a very loving woman ... RIP to her, gone but not forgotten. Her spirit will live on through her music for generations to come. Rest In Peace and Power," the statement continued.

Her death comes just months after a hospitalization in March when doctors found "8 lbs. of fluid on my heart, lungs, and legs," she shared on Instagram.

"I Almost Died! Was supposed to be Airlifted to another facility," Caples wrote. "GOD reverse my symptoms extended me some GRACE! And gave me more time with my Family and Friends! Thank you JESUS for saving my life again! GOD IS REAL!"

Caples began her career contributing vocals for rap pioneers N.W.A. before signing with Death Row Records in 1992. She later gained notoriety after working with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac Shakur on their albums The Chronic, Doggystyle, and All Eyez on Me, respectively.

Caples also had a single covering Shirley Brown's "Woman to Woman," which reached No. 72 on the Billboard Top 100 and No. 16 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hop-Hop songs chart in 1995.

In 2011, she co-wrote and self-published her memoir "My Blood My Sweat My Tears" and recently appeared on The Art Of Dialogue YouTube channel to discuss her life and career in the industry.

After learning about her death, Caples' former Death Row colleague, Dazzel Dillinger, expressed his sorrow via Instagram.