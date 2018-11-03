Jewel Invites Dancer Recently Diagnosed with Breast Cancer Onstage for Emotional Surprise Duet

Jewel gave a fan facing cancer an unforgettable surprise — an onstage duet.

The 44-year-old singer performed “Hands” with Angela Trimbur, an actress and dancer who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Get push notifications with news, articles, and more!

Trimbur’s best friend reached out to the singer online for a meet and greet, saying that she’d love for her friend — who is the captain of the LA City Municipal Dance Squad — “to have the most beautiful, life-affirming pick-me-up.”

Her wish came true after Trimbur performed with Jewel on Thursday.

“To my true unbeknownst disbelief she asked me to join her onstage,” the dancer, 37, captioned a video of her performance with Jewel on Instagram. “I was so shocked and i cried on the walk up and she was so friggin nice and then she said ‘do you sing?’ (!!!?) and started strumming one of my childhood favorites ‘HANDS.’”

Sara Hutterback, who is in the same dance squad as the Trash Fire actress, wrote to Jewel that Trimbur always loved playing her music after dance workshops. Additionally, Trimbur played “Hands” in her last class before her double mastectomy.

“It was a deeply moving and emotionally raw moment in a room with 80 women, rocking in a circle, turning to each other, placing their hands together in prayer, bowing, seeing, honoring each other and themselves,” Hutterback wrote to the “You Were Meant For Me” singer. “Angela creates moments like this, and for this, I would like to create a moment for her.”

RELATED ARTICLE: How Mindfulness Saved Jewel When She Was Homeless — and Why She’s Sharing Her Practice Now

Trimbur has empowered herself and others in similar situations as she faces cancer. Every few days for the past month and a half, the dancer has sported different short hairstyles as she undergoes chemotherapy.

“Today I’m gonna bleach blonde these tiny hairs so when it starts to fall out it won’t be as noticeableeee,” she captioned a photo of herself sporting a brunette buzzcut last week.

Trimbur told Vogue that changing up her hairstyles and sharing them publicly with her followers on Instagram has allowed her to feel both accepted and safe.

“If I’m on the way to losing it all, I might as well make the most of all the different stages,” the actress told the magazine. “It’s been helping me jump over these little fear hurdles.”

Trimbur thanked Hutterback in her Instagram post by quoting Jewel’s song, writing “in the enddddd only kindness mattersssssss.”

Hutterback also shared the video of her friend onstage, captioning the post, “My heart is full. 💗 Two angels shining light in a room full of love and kindness. Will never forget.”