Jewel Claims Her Mother 'Embezzled' over $100 Million from Her: 'Very Difficult to Come to Terms With'

Jewel is speaking out about losing a fortune.

On the latest episode of the Verywell Mind Podcast with Amy Morin, the singer-songwriter, 48, reflected that her volatile relationship with her mother has fueled her near-lifelong commitment to mental health — and that Nedra Carroll allegedly once stole over $100 million from her.

"I didn't really realize what my mom was until I was 30-something … I woke up and realized she embezzled all of my money — over $100 million," Jewel claimed.

She continued, "And then as I started investigating the truth about what my mom had told me in my life versus what was true, I had realized that pretty much everything that I had formed my reality off was fiction."

The "Foolish Games" singer added that she realized her family's separation following her parents' divorce was not for the reasons she initially thought as a child.

"My dad didn't take us from my mom, he actually did a good thing ….[I] realized my mom left because she didn't want to be a mom," she said about her "scary" and "terrifying" childhood.

The Innerworld co-founder and longtime mental health advocate added that "having to go back as a 34-year-old and rework your psyche was not fun but so powerful."

"Thirty-four years old, realize I'm $3 million in debt, realize my mom stole it, realize everything I thought my mom was, isn't what she was, very difficult psychological thing to come to terms with," she said.

Jewel first alluded to the difficulties and estrangement from her mother and former manager in her 2015 memoir, Never Broken — Songs Are Only Half the Story.

"I can't tell you the tears I've cried to see who my mom really is," Jewel wrote in the book. "I can't tell you about the pain, and how my heart to this day screams to have a mom in my life. But I know that it is not safe with her. Every day I miss having a mom. But I don't miss Nedra. ..."

Jewel and son Kase. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

In Monday's interview for the podcast — which is recorded each week from a sailboat in the Florida Keys — the mother of one said she is using the "tools" she's learned throughout her life to navigate the challenges of life.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Through Innerworld, a virtual reality-based wellness center where people can use an anonymous avatar to access free mental health tools in a safe space, Jewel is continuing to carry the torch for well-being.

Twenty-one years ago, she co-founded the Inspiring Children's Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of at-risk youth in Las Vegas through a holistic approach to physical, emotional and mental health.

"Innerworld is a scalable solution that's available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, offering real, peer-to-peer support," Jewel told PEOPLE last month.

"We had a user the other day who hadn't left her home in four years," she said. "She'd been in therapy, and she had gone to the grocery store multiple times since being in Innerworld. Just hearing that this woman used the tool and has now been going out into the world — it's why we do it."