Jesy Nelson Tests Positive for COVID and Will Miss Scheduled Performance: 'I'm Now Self-Isolating'

Nelson previously told Vuture she was "not at all" anxious about her "Boyz" collaborator Nicki Minaj's vaccine hesitancy

Jesy Nelson fans will have to wait a bit longerr before seeing one of her first live performances since leaving Little Mix last year.

On Tuesday, the "Boyz" singer, 30, shared that she had been "feeling unwell" and tested positive for COVID and will be missing a radio show in Birmingham, U.K. on Saturday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hey my lovelies after feeling unwell for the last few days, I've sadly tested positive for Covid which means I'm now self-isolating, following government guidelines," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "It means that I'm no longer able to perform at Hits Live in Birmingham this Saturday."

She continued, "Apologies to any of my fans who bought tickets and I'm so sorry I can no longer be there. I hope you all have an amazing night, stay safe and I can't wait to see you all soon love you all so much."

jesy nelson

It's unclear whether Nelson is vaccinated against COVID-19, but she previously stated to Vulture that her "Boyz" collaborator Nicki Minaj's vaccine hesitancy didn't make her anxious "at all." (They filmed a music video together for the controversial song.)

"Everyone's entitled to their own opinion. If Nicki feels like she hasn't done her full research and she wants to know more about the vaccination, then that's her opinion," Nelson said in the interview in October. "She's there to be on my song, to do her part. She's literally made my song even better. That's nothing to do with my song and what we're doing together."

Nelson has received backlash for her song with Minaj and has been accused by some of blackfishing. She has since defended herself, stating that "her intention was never to offend people of color."

RELATED VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers Confirms He Is Unvaccinated, Says He 'Didn't Lie' When He Said He Was 'Immunized'

Saturday's Hits Live show at Resorts World Arena is set to feature performances from James Arthur, Years & Years, Rag 'N' Bone Man, KSI and Anne-Marie.

"We are wishing Jesy a speedy recovery!" the radio station wrote on Twitter.