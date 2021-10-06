"I feel in control of my life, I don't have that constant anxiety, the feeling I might be letting someone down or voicing an opinion that won't fit with the others," Nelson said during an interview

Jesy Nelson and Her Little Mix 'Sisters' Haven't Spoken Since Her Exit: 'There Has to Be Space'

Jesy Nelson is in control as she starts her solo era.

In an interview with Glamour UK, the former Little Mix member opened up about her departure from the group and her new era as a soloist as she revealed that she "hasn't spoken" to her former bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirwall and Perrie Edwards.

"It is weird because for so many years we were as close as sisters, together every hour of the day for weeks, sharing beds, laughing, crying just 24/7 the four of us together and then…Nothing," the 30-year-old said in the interview.

When asked if she had seen Edwards and Pinnock's babies, who both welcomed their first children this summer, Nelson said she had not. (Pinnock gave birth to twins, while Edwards welcomed baby boy Axel.)

"We've sent a few texts, but that's it. I can't explain it, it's like there has to be this distance," Nelson said. "We were so close so you can't do in-between, there has to be space and hopefully at some point in the future, we can all come back together."

Jesy Nelson Glamour Magazine Jesy Nelson | Credit: Harry James

"I love them," she added. "They are my sisters in so many ways, but for the time being we just don't talk."

Nelson — who is set to release her debut single "Boyz" featuring Nicki Minaj on Oct. 8 — also told the outlet that shooting music videos was "always a terrifying experience" for her. With her solo music, things will be different, she hopes.

"I would dread shoots, I couldn't sleep the night before because I'd be so anxious about what clothes I had to wear, how I would look compared to the other girls, what people were then going to say," she said. "I look back and I think how crazy it got. I'd starve myself for days and I'd wear these corsets every single day, pulled so tight I could barely breathe. I used to wear corsets every single day to make my waist smaller, which is mental but I so badly just wanted to look like Jade, Leigh and Perrie."

"I couldn't breathe half the time I was working and then my body would be covered in bruises from the corsets. But that's how it was," she added. "My first nightmare moment was our very first shoot when the stylist had all my clothes in a size 8 and I'm a 12. They didn't fit. I felt awful, I felt fat and that was how I always felt."

This time around, for her debut single, she's wearing a crop top and fully embracing her body.

"I was the one covered up as much as possible. When I danced in that crop top I saw my belly rolls in the mirror and it didn't bother me," she said. "In Little Mix if I'd seen any belly rolls I'd have been crying and screaming for a big T-shirt. So I was laughing to myself because I didn't care. It sounds like a little thing but that was a big moment for me."

"I feel in control of my life, I don't have that constant anxiety, the feeling I might be letting someone down or voicing an opinion that won't fit with the others," she added. "It's so completely liberating and that has been massive for my state of mind."

Nelson rid herself of the images she had with the group from her Instagram to start clean. She said that removing the photos from social media helped her feel "like a weight had been lifted."