Jesy Nelson Is Leaving Little Mix: The Group 'Has Taken a Toll on My Mental Health'

Jesy Nelson is leaving Little Mix.

On Monday, Nelson announced that she will be leaving Little Mix, citing the toll the group has taken on her mental health and the "constant pressure" of being in a girl group.

In a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram, Nelson, 29, shared several candid memories of "the most incredible time of my life" and explained her reason for leaving the group comprised of herseld, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

"The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard," she wrote. "There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process."

"So after much consideration and with a heavy heart, I'm announcing I'm leaving Little Mix," she added.

The singer explained that she's "ready to embark on a new chapter in my life" and that she needs to "spend some time with the people I love, doing things that make me happy."

Nelson then thanked their fans and her bandmates for "creating some of the most amazing memories I'll never forget."

"I hope that you'll continue to fulfill all of your dreams and keep on making music that people love," she wrote to her former groupmates.

Little Mix also shared their own message about Nelson's departure.

"After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix," the group captioned a photo of the fourpiece. "This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy."

"We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being," the group added. "We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the three of us are not ready for it to be over."

The now-trio thanked their fans for their "loyalty and continued support of all of us."

"We're looking forward to seeing so many of you on tour," they ended the note, signing, "Love always, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne xxx."

The announcement comes nearly a month after the group announced that Nelson would be taking time "extended time off" from the group for "private medical reasons." Nelson had missed several performances, including the MTV Europe Music Awards, which Little Mix hosted without Nelson.

Yesterday, the girl group hit the stage for a televised performance on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing — their first since announcing her extended time off.

Nelson has been open about her mental health, even being the focus of a documentary last year titled Jesy Nelson: Odd One Out where she spoke about her issues with bullying and body image while in the group.

"There must be so many women and girls that feel not good in themselves and are struggling with mental illness, and I thought if I've overcome it, I want people to know there is a light at the end of the tunnel," she said on the U.K.’s Lorraine last year. "For me, at that point, I really honestly felt like there wasn't and if you'd have told me four years ago that I'd be sat here talking about it feeling stronger than ever I would never have believed you."

The news also comes just two months after the girl group released their sixth studio album titled Confetti.