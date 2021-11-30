Jesy Nelson Cozies Up to Former Little Mix Bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock's Ex Lucien Laviscount 

The photos comes just weeks after Nelson and her former Little Mix groupmates had a seeming falling out following the release of Nelson's controversial song "Boyz'

Jesy Nelson was spotted cozying up with a familiar face to Little Mix fans.

Over the weekend, Nelson, 30, was photographed cuddling with and nearly kissing Lucien Laviscount, the Emily in Paris actor who seemingly briefly dated Nelson's former bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock in 2012. (The two were spotted on a dinner date at the time.)

In the photos, Nelson and Laviscount, 29, could be seen riding in a bicycle carriage with Nelson caressing and getting close to the actor's face. The Sun reported that the two were heading home from a night out at Tabu nightclub in London.

A source told the British tabloid that Nelson continued to be single and that she and Laviscount "weren't kissing." The insider also added that the singer was "absolutely mortified" by what's captured in the photos.

A rep for Nelson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Nelson last dated Harry James, whom she was spotted on a vacation with several months ago. As for Pinnock, 30, she welcomed twins with boyfriend Andre Gray over the summer.

The new photos come just two weeks after Nelson tested positive for COVID and missed her scheduled first performance as a soloist. They also arrive weeks after Nelson and her former bandmates — Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards — had a seeming fallout after Nelson released her track "Boyz," which was criticized for blackfishing.

Speaking to Stella Magazine, the group revealed that they approached Nelson about Blackfishing before her exit from the group last December. (The group's members unfollowed Nelson on social media in October.)

"We've dealt with it in the best way that we know how, and got each other through it," Thirlwall, 28, said. "We don't want to talk about the video, or be critical, but one thing we will clarify regarding the blackfishing situation is that Jesy was approached by the band in a very friendly, educational manner."

Upon its release, the song — which samples Diddy's "Bad Boys for Life" — and its music video faced criticism from Black social media users who accused Nelson of blackfishing, or tanning her skin and using her makeup to appear to be Black when she is not.

While Thirlwall told Stella that she, Edwards and Pinnock did not want to "dwell" on Nelson "because we have so much to celebrate as a three," she did discuss blackfishing, and described it as "problematic."

"Capitalizing on aspects of blackness without having to endure the daily realities of the Black experience is problematic and harmful to people of color," she told the outlet. "We think it's absolutely not okay to use harmful stereotypes. There's so much to say on that subject that it's hard to sum up in a sound bite."

Also in October, Pinnock stood up for herself after Nicki Minaj — who collaborated with Nelson on "Boyz" and has defended Nelson amid the blackfishing controversy — referred to an unverified screenshot where she seemingly criticized Nelson.