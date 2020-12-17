Her new post comes several days after she announced she was leaving Little Mix after nine years, citing that the "constant pressure" of the group has "taken a toll" on her mental health

Jesy Nelson Breaks Her Silence on Little Mix Exit: 'Your Messages Have Made Me Feel So Emotional'

Days after she announced her departure from Little Mix, Jesy Nelson has a sweet message for her fans.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old shared a short message on her Instagram Story, where she thanked Mixers for their support since leaving the group — now comprising Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock — to focus on her mental well-being.

"I just want to say thank you so much to everyone [sic] of you that has shown me so much love and support over the past few days," she wrote. "Some of your messages have made me feel so emotional and I appreciate it so much."

"Love you all ❤️," she ended the note.

On Monday, Nelson posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram explaining her decision to depart from the group after nine years.

"The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard," she wrote. "There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process."

"I need to spend some time with the. people I love, doing things that make me happy," she later added. "I'm ready to embark on a new chapter in my life."

The same day, the now-trio shared a message in support for Nelson's decision to leave the group.

"This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy," they captioned a photo of the four.

"We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being," the group added. "We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the three of us are not ready for it to be over."

The official announcement of her leave from the group comes several weeks after a rep for the group told PEOPLE that she would be taking an "extended time off" from Little Mix.

The group has been performing as a trio, even hosting the MTV Europe Music Awards last month.