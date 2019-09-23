Jessie J Wrote a Song About Boyfriend Channing Tatum — Read the Romantic Lyrics

Jessie J‘s love for Channing Tatum is the real deal — and now she’s even singing about it!

In a video obtained by PEOPLE and taken at her show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles on Sunday, the “Domino” hitmaker performed a new song for a crowd, and the romantic lyrics are all about her Magic Mike boyfriend.

“Where you go I know I want to follow / Let’s make a promise on today / Take it slow, baby steps so we don’t know when what comes next / Let’s be still, just stay calm, so we’re not rushing what we are / Pressure on, just have fun / It’s not a race, no need to run / If it’s forever / Let’s just simply be in love,” Jessie sang into the microphone, earning loud applause from the audience.

The show was “intimate,” and also featured the winners of her singer-songwriter competition, the Rose Challenge, earlier this year.

A source that attended the show tells PEOPLE that Tatum was in the audience and earned “plenty of shout-outs” from Jessie while she was on stage.

Tatum, 39, and Jessie, 31, first started dating in October 2018, though the couple didn’t take their romance public until March when they were pictured together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London. Their romance began months after his split from ex Jenna Dewan after nearly nine years of marriage.

Earlier this year, both Tatum and Jessie shared sultry snaps of themselves in bed.

“Plottin and planning. Thinking I should start to create again,” Tatum wrote, making sure to give his girlfriend credit for the snap. Sharing her own photo, the singer captioned hers: “A picture of me really being me in 2018.”

While the two are happy to share pictures of each other now, Jessie J recently opened up to British newspaper The Times about the first time they were seen together.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure,” she shared.

“We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…” she added, going on to share that she is “very happy” and thinks the actor’s 6-year-old daughter Everly with Dewan is “absolutely lovely.”