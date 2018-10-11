Jessie J: 5 Songs to Know from the Music Powerhouse Now Dating Channing Tatum

British songstress Jessie J is now dating one of Hollywood’s most notable heartthrobs — Channing Tatum!

A source told PEOPLE that the relationship between the Magic Mike actor, 38, and the “Bang Bang” songstress, 30, is still “very new.”

Here are five songs to know by the star.

“Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj

With nearly 610 million plays on Spotify, “Bang Bang” served as the lead single off Jessie J’s third album Sweet Talker, and was also featured on Ariana Grande’s album My Everything.

“She got a body like an hourglass, but I can give it to you all the time,” the London-born songstress sings on the song. “She got a booty like a Cadillac, but I can send you into overdrive.”

The track, which features Grande, 25, and Nicki Minaj, 35, went six times platinum in the U.S. The song was performed live at multiple award shows including the 2014 Video Music Awards and the 2014 American Music Awards.

“Within a week, Nicki had heard it and was like, ‘I want to get on this,’” the British singer told Rolling Stone about the track. “It kind of became this female anthem, like a girl band. Not a feature, but a moment where all of us can really show off what makes us us — and do it together.”

“Price Tag” by Jessie J feat. B.o.B

Jessie J’s feel good track “Price Tag” became one of the songwriter’s most notable hits, quickly reaching No. 1 when it was released in the United Kingdom.

Featuring rapper B.o.B, Jessie J said she was surprised someone like him would actually want to be featured on her song.

“I spoke to my record label about the idea and they said I’ll try my best,” the singer told Gigwise. “I was thinking at the time he’s just going to turn around to my label and say ‘Who the hell is Jessie J?’ I did five plane journeys in four days just so I could be with him whilst we recorded it in the studio.”

“Do it Like a Dude” by Jessie J

With “Do It Like a Dude” as the lead single off her first studio album, Who You Are, Jessie J received many questions about her sexuality.

“I fall in love with who I fall in love with,” she told Pride Source. “It’s society who says that people have to fall into categories. I’ve never felt like I’ve had to say, ‘Hi, I’m Jessie J and I’m bisexual.’ My family and friends never made me feel like I had to put a label on it.”

The singer later was criticized for calling her bisexuality a phase to The Mirror.

“But I’m not saying bisexuality is a phase for everybody,” she said at the time.

“I feel that if I continue my career not speaking on it, I almost feel more of a liar than if I didn’t,” she added. “I just want to be honest, and it’s really not a big deal. Who cares?”

“Domino” by Jessie J

Also from her first album, “Domino” became Jessie J’s most successful single before “Bang Bang” in 2014.

However, “Domino” was criticized for its similarity to Katy Perry’s “Last Friday Night.”

“It’s so KP, actually, that we wonder why Perry didn’t include it on Teenage Dream; surely she had first dibs,” one critic wrote in Vulture. “But Jessie lands the high notes just fine, and ‘Domino’ shows off her pure pop abilities, if not her soul, to solid effect.”

Jessie J performed the single at the 2011 Video Music Awards, and even did a duet alongside Christina Aguilara’s team on The Voice in 2012. Jessie J was a coach on the British version of the show at the time.

“Wow that was fun!!!!! The Voice USA!!!! Reppin for the UK! :D,” she tweeted after the performance.

Wow that was fun!!!!! The Voice USA!!!! Reppin for the UK! 😀 — Jessie J (@JessieJ) April 11, 2012

“Burnin’ Up” by Jessie J feat. 2 Chainz

Off of Sweet Talker, “Burnin’ Up” features rapper 2 Chainz.

“It was just out of my comfort zone. I’ve spent so long writing all of my material, and I really wanted to approach this album in a different way,” she told Idolator about the song and album. “2 Chainz, his verse is so fun … I’m gonna learn it and so perform it when he’s not there, wearing chains.”

The songwriter sings, “Hot in the kitchen like a thousand degrees / That’s how I’m feeling when you’re next to me / I got a fever, tell me, what did you do?”

BONUS: “Party in the U.S.A.” by Miley Cyrus

While she doesn’t sing on the American party anthem, Jessie J partially wrote “Party in the U.S.A.” for Miley Cyrus in 2009.

“’Party in the U.S.A.’ paid my rent for, like, three years,” she told Glamour UK in 2014. “Actually it was longer than that. That’s where I get most of my money. I write songs. I’m a singer. I love doing endorsements and stuff, but that’s all added on.”

The song, which Jessie J initially intended to record herself, has racked up over 280 million plays on Spotify for Cyrus, 25, and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after its release