Jessie J Shuts Down Interview Question About Boyfriend Channing Tatum: 'Let's Stay Focused'

Jessie J is keeping talk of her relationship out of interviews.

In an interview on This Morning, the “Domino” singer quickly deflected a question from cohost Ben Shephard that related to her boyfriend, Channing Tatum.

While on the talk show Friday to discuss her role as a judge on The Voice Kids, Jessie, 31, became visibly uncomfortable when Shephard asked her about Magic Mike Live, which is based on the popular film series that stars Tatum, 39.

“You obviously got to see it with Mike himself,” Shephard said, to which Jessie replied, “I did.”

“That’s a performance that seems to be quite…” he continued, before being interrupted by Jessie, who was not interested in discussing her relationship with Tatum.

“The opposite of The Voice Kids, I think let’s stay focused on The Voice Kids,” she said back to the two cohosts, who continued to try to discuss the Las Vegas-based show.

“There’s some very distinct ways of performing, and that’s a very different one,” Shephard said to the singer, who quickly turned the conversation back to the British singing series.

“Yeah, I mean The Voice Kids is insane, and I have loved every second of doing it, and I am so excited for the finale tomorrow,” Jessie responded to conclude the interview.

Jessie began as a judge on The Voice Kids during the third season, which began in June. She previously acted as a coach/judge on The Voice UK and The Voice Australia.

Jessie first started dating Tatum in October, though the couple didn’t take their romance public until March when they were pictured together for the first time walking hand-in-hand in London.

Channing Tatum and Jessie J

Since then, the couple has publicized their relationship on social media. On July 2, the singer shared a series of black and white photos of herself and Tatum cuddling up during a date night.

In June, Jessie explained to The Times that their relationship being discovered by photographers while walking together in London created “pressure” for the couple.

“Chan and I got photographed before our relationship was even a thing and that created such pressure. We’ve needed time to get to know each other. We’ve just had our first holiday together, which was wonderful, but that’s all I’m saying…,” she told the Times.

Jessie did, however, explain that she is “very happy” in the relationship, which began months after Tatum split from Dewan after nearly nine years of marriage.

“Oh, I’m very happy on 21 Jump Street!” she said, referring to Tatum’s starring role in the film. “I always look for a guy with a good sense of humor and good morals. And hygiene. A man who showers is very important!”