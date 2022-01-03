“I got covid at this show BUT The audience could clap in time,” Jessie J wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday

Jessie J Reveals She Got COVID-19 at Her Last Concert in Los Angeles

Jessie J tested positive for COVID-19 after performing at her Dec. 15 concert at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, the singer revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"I got covid at this show BUT The audience could clap in time," the "Bang Bang" singer, 33, captioned a collection of photos from the night of the intimate concert, adding, "Balance."

Jessie J (née Jessica Ellen Cornish) is the latest celeb to reveal that she contracted the virus amid the rising cases of coronavirus sweeping the country, due mostly in part to the highly contagious omicron variant.

The news of Jessie J's positive COVID-19 diagnosis comes a little more than a month after she revealed she suffered a miscarriage, penning an emotional message on Instagram at the end of November merely hours after she was told the heartbreaking news.

"To get pregnant was a miracle in itself and an experience I will never forget and I know I will have again. I'm still in shock, the sadness is overwhelming," the "Masterpiece" crooner wrote in part.

"But I know I am strong, and I know I will be ok," she added. "I also know millions of women all over the world have felt this pain and way worse. I feel connected to those of you I know and those of you I don't. It's the loneliest feeling in the world."

Last month, Jessie J opened up about her decision to post about her pregnancy loss shortly after finding out the news.

"I posted about losing my baby just hours after I was told. I reacted in work mode," she began her lengthy caption. "It's safe to say I sometimes pour more energy into creating an unhealthy process of my own pain in front of a camera, than I do acknowledging it behind one in real time."