Jessie J isn’t taking the comparisons between her and Jenna Dewan lightly.

On Friday, the singer, 30, responded to the comments made by many fans that she resembles her boyfriend Channing Tatum‘s ex, 37.

“I rarely, but sometimes see that my name is involved in stories online that I do not agree to. I often ignore them as 99% of the time it is something that doesn’t serve any positivity to speak on,” the British star wrote on Instagram Friday.

“However there is a story I have seen be rewritten over and over again in the past few weeks that talks about myself compared directly to another beautiful woman regarding our looks and people picking who they think is prettier,” Jessie continued without writing or mentioning Dewan’s name.

“I am here to talk about the headline and the way the story has been written, I have continuously tried to find something positive from this article… I am yet to. Who feels good from this story?” Jessie asked. “Who does this story inspire? Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No.”

The Grammy-nominated artist added, “I’m talking in general too. Beyond this story. It’s constant with women. Picking favorites. Do the media do it with men? No. Are women gaining a positive lesson from it? No.”

Then, Jessie went on to explain that her frustration stems from working so hard on her own self-confidence and wanting to inspire women to love themselves.

Jessie J and Jenna Dewan Anthony Harvey/Getty; Neilson Barnard/Getty

“I am so disappointed and embarrassed that my name is even involved. It’s not something I stand for, at all. I don’t take stories like this lightly. Because I know the kind of impact it has on younger girls reading it,” she said.

“I spent so much of my childhood trying to be comfortable in my skin just like so many other little girls, and when I got older, decided to spend my career making lots of music to try and help/inspire myself and all other women to see their beauty from the inside out and will continue to do so. Man does the world need it. More now than ever,” Jessie continued.

“I am a woman that supports ALL women. I am a woman that loves ALL women and will not stand quietly when the media is teach young girls to constantly compare one another. Or to pick who they think is prettier,” she said.

Jessie J Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

“We are all BEAUTIFUL. We are enough just the way we are. Be the best you!!! You can’t wake up and be anyone but YOU.So please love your face, your body, your mind and your heart. Be good to yourself. And to those around you. Be sensitive with your words. Be kind with your words. You have no idea what they can to do someone. Alone ladies, we are strong. But TOGETHER?! US WOMEN can truly CHANGE THE WORLD,” Jessie concluded.

Dewan also recently responded to the much-talked-about comparisons.

The mother of one shared a photo of herself from the red carpet of the Baby2Baby gala where one fan wrote in the comments section: “FIRST OF ALL.. whenever I hear of the “striking resemblance” w/ Jessie J to Jenna Dewan… my only thoughts are um no,” along with a laughing face emoji.

“Not even close,” the fan continued. “And I don’t have a horse in the race but gf you are untouchable. Just trying to spread positive vibes, keep doing you… to an absolute outsider from a small town you are doing it seamlessly.”

Dewan responded to the fan with, “Positive vibes all the way,” and a kissing face emoji.

Dewan and Tatum, 38, filed for divorce on Oct. 26 six months after they announced their separation. The pair share 5-year-old daughter Everly.

Since their split, the two actors have been enjoying dating other people, with Dewan seeing Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee, PEOPLE confirmed.

News of Channing and Jessie’s romance first surfaced on social media on Oct. 6, when the lovebirds were spotted on a date at a mini-golf course, with PEOPLE confirming days later that the pair were seeing each other.

Tatum recently shared his first Instagram post about his girlfriend, posting a photo from her London concert.

“This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow,” Tatum wrote in the caption. The father of one also shared a short video of the “Domino” singer entertaining her audience on his Instagram Story Tuesday, writing, “She went off tonight! #RoseTour.”