The singer was last linked to Channing Tatum and told fans she was "single" back in October

Jessie J Goes Instagram Official with Dancer Max Pham Nguyen: 'He Isn't My Male Pal'

Jessie J is officially off the market!

On Monday, the "Domino" singer revealed on Instagram that she is dating dancer and choreographer Max Pham Nguyen after pictures of the couple out to lunch together were published online.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Jessie, 32, teased that while a Daily Mail story shared about her and Nguyen was "sweet," the photos "Got me looking like an old man who owns a boat, basically Lord Farquards Dad growing out an old hair cut. 😂😩"

The artist said that her fans "deserved some better picture options," posting several to save paparazzi from "hiding in cars and bushes."

Jessie went on to share a slew of photos of the couple, including a "car option, silly option, park options, beach option, date night option" and an "eating a snack option."

"Ps. He isn't my male pal," the singer joked, referencing the headline from the Daily Mail article.

Jessie was last linked to Channing Tatum. The pair had an on-and-off-again relationship for over a year.

The couple, who got back together in January 2020, following a month-long split, called it quits again in April.

Image zoom Credit: Jessie J/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Jessie J/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Jessie J/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Jessie J/Instagram

Image zoom Credit: Jessie J/Instagram

"They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "It's totally amicable."

The singer and the Magic Mike star, 40, got back together in January 2020 after splitting in December 2019 after over a year of dating. At the time of their first split, a source told PEOPLE that although the two did try to make their relationship work, the "timing was off."

"He is super busy with his career and as a dad," said the source. "He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn't easy."

Tatum confirmed he and Jessie were officially back together in January 2020, sharing a selfie of the pair cuddling up together on his Instagram account.

As they made their red carpet debut the same night, the singer shared that she was feeling "happiness from the inside out."

"I love you so much baby @channingtatum," she captioned a clip from their PDA-filled date night. "The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters."

"They seem very happy about being together," a source told PEOPLE at the time. "Things seem back to normal."

In October 2020, Jessie revealed on Instagram that she was "single" following her split.