Jessie J Has a Dance Party with Boyfriend Channing Tatum's 6-Year-Old Daughter Everly

Jessie J spent some quality time with Channing Tatum‘s 6-year-old daughter Everly.

On Saturday, the “Domino” singer posted an Instagram Story video of her and Everly — whom Tatum shares with his ex Jenna Dewan — having a dance party with the singer’s scarf which knocked down a cup of celery juice.

Jessie, 31, added an emoji on the video to block Everly’s face from being visible. The star wrote on the video, “Scarf – 1, my turn – 4 lol, celery juice – 0, Evie – 100,” with several emojis, and then wrote, “Dance party Saturday,” on the bottom.

In addition, Jessie shared videos on her Instagram Story of Everly and Tatum, 39, experiencing a virtual tour. The virtual goggles blocked Everly’s face from being visible in that video as well.

This is the first time that Jessie has shared footage of Everly since she and Tatum got back together in January after a brief split in December 2019.

The videos also come just a few days after Dewan, 39, announced her engagement to fiancé Steve Kazee. The two also revealed in September 2019 that they are expecting their first child together.

Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Tatum and Dewan, who were declared legally single in November 2019, have agreed to share 50/50 custody of Everly.

As part of the agreement, which was first reported by The Blast, the pair also agreed not to use their 6-year-old daughter in any social media posts they could profit off of unless they had gotten the other’s approval ahead of time.

Tatum and Dewan announced their separation in April 2018, following almost nine years of marriage. They filed for divorce months later in October, citing irreconcilable differences.

The 21 Jump Street actor confirmed he and Jessie were officially back together in January when he shared a selfie of himself and the British singer on his Instagram account.

Since reuniting, the two have shared several public appearances and social media posts together.

On Valentine’s Day, Jessie posted an Instagram video of herself using a filter while sitting beside Tatum at dinner. “Mines ❤️,” the “Domino” singer captioned the footage.

Tatum, meanwhile, showed off a plethora of roses in a video on his Instagram Story that he likely bought for his girlfriend to celebrate the holiday.

A source told PEOPLE in late January that the couple was spending time together in Los Angeles. “They seem very happy about being together,” the source said. “Things seem back to normal.”

The insider added Jessie “has been in L.A. so they can spend time together.”