Jessie J and Channing Tatum Continue Their Love Fest at Pre-Grammys Gala After Rekindled Romance

Jessie J and Channing Tatum are back on, and they’re moving full speed ahead!

The singer and Magic Mike actor, who recently confirmed their rekindled romance, enjoy a date night on Saturday at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala in Beverly Hills, California.

Jessie, 31, looked stunning in a floor-length nude black illusion gown as she smiled for pictures with her hand wrapped around Tatum, 39, who looked dapper in an all-black suit.

On her Instagram Story, the British star shared a video from the Recording Academy which captured her whispering in Tatum’s ear while they posed on the carpet.

“I asked him if I had lipstick on my teeth at the end,” Jessie wrote on her video, adding two laughing emojis.

On Friday evening, the pair made their red carpet debut at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala in Los Angeles. Jessie even shared a PDA-filled video on Instagram from the event of Tatum kissing her on the cheek.

“When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast,” she captioned the clip.

“When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way,” the star continued. “Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum.”

The U.K. native added, “The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters.”

Tatum was first romantically linked to Jessie in October 2018, six months after calling it quits with his wife of nine years, Jenna Dewan.

In December, PEOPLE confirmed their split with a source saying at the time that the two parted ways as “good friends” without any “drama.”

But on Friday evening, the actor confirmed their relationship status just hours before they hit the red carpet,

“Gonna watch this unicorn sang tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!” he wrote in the caption for the silly selfie, which showed him and Jessie wearing unicorn hats as she gave him a sweet kiss on the cheek.