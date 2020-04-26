Jessie J Sends Ex Channing Tatum a Sweet Birthday Message: 'So Grateful You Were Born'

Image zoom Jessie J and Channing Tatum Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Jessie J has nothing but love for her ex Channing Tatum.

The "Domino" singer, 32, sent the Magic Mike star several birthday messages on her Instagram Story Sunday, just a few weeks after the pair ended their romantic relationship for a second time.

"Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here," she wrote, along with a photo of him floating alone in the middle of the ocean. "You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met."

Her next slide showed Tatum wearing a motocross outfit while holding his helmet outdoors. "Keep living your BEST life," she wrote on the third and final slide, which was a video of Tatum jumping into the ocean at a tropical scenery.

Earlier this month, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the pair called it quits again after getting back together in January following a month-long split.

“They cared enough about each other to try again but realized it was better to move on,” a source told PEOPLE. “It’s totally amicable.”

The singer and the actor reconciled in January after splitting in December 2019 after over a year of dating. At the time of their first split, a source told PEOPLE that although the two did try to make their relationship work, the “timing was off.”

“He is super busy with his career and as a dad,” said the source. “He has a world awaiting him and is trying to manage how busy he is which isn’t easy.”

Tatum confirmed he and Jessie were officially back together in January, sharing a selfie of them cuddling up together on his Instagram account.

They made their red carpet debut the same night, and Jessie shared in a clip from their PDA-filled date night that she was feeling “happiness from the inside out.”

“They seem very happy about being together,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Things seem back to normal.”

Then, the following month, they celebrated Valentine’s Day together, with Tatum showing off a plethora of roses, while Jessie captioned a photograph of Tatum “Mines.”

While they were dating, Jessie also spent time with Tatum’s 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom he shares with ex Jenna Dewan.

Jessie and Tatum's split came just one month after Dewan welcomed her first child, son Callum with fiancé Steve Kazee.

Multiple sources previously confirmed to PEOPLE that Tatum and Dewan, who were declared legally single in November 2019, have agreed to share 50/50 custody of Everly.