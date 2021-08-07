Jessie J Responds to Nicki Minaj Over 'Bang Bang' Drama: 'It Really Isn't That Deep'

Jessie J also admitted that she never knew Ariana Grande wrote their 2014 hit "Bang Bang," which earned the trio a Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance

Jessie J has faced the wrath of social media's Barbz (Nicki Minaj stans) after the artists shared conflicting accounts of how their collab "Bang Bang" came to be.

The "Price Tag" singer, 33, apologized to Minaj, 38, on Instagram Friday after claiming she asked to be on the song. "I respect you publicly being yourself @nickiminaj. So here I am being myself," Jessie started in the caption.

She and Minaj collaborated on the track with Ariana Grande, 28, who co-wrote the 2014 hit. "Bang Bang" earned the women a Grammy nomination for best pop duo/group performance.

"If we can't laugh in the lives we have been blessed with. What's the point. It really isn't that deep," Jessie shared. "From the moment I met you to now I have shown you nothing but love and gratitude for how f***ing blessed I was to have you and @arianagrande who btw wrote Bang Bang with the insanely talented Max Martin which I found out today. Jesus. What a day. Sorry Ari. I never knew. Wild. 'I felt like I had won a competition' did back then and still do now."

Jessie chalked up the miscommunication to someone from her label "gassing me up" after she told Glamour that Minaj asked to be on the collab. "I'm the first person to admit Bang Bang would NEVER have been what it was without you guys," she wrote.

"I'm sorry I got the story wrong all these years, I was told you heard the song and wanted to be on it by someone clearly gassing me up at the label. (Bless them and my naive ass)," she added. "Thank you for clarifying I was wrong on that and Do it like dude. Told me huh."

The British artist went on to propose a seventh anniversary dinner or even a "Bang Bang Part Two." Jessie also suggested a "Do It Like a Dude" remix after Minaj wrote on Twitter, "Chi but the worst part about this is no1EVER asked me2get on 'like a dude' & I have been obsessed w|that song since the min I heard it ... I would've gotten on that 1 for some pickle juice."

The back-and-forth came about after Jessie recounted working with the "Side to Side" superstars in an interview with Glamour. "'Bang Bang' was a song that already existed. I didn't write 'Bang Bang.' Max Martin wrote 'Bang Bang,' and Ariana had been played it, I'd been played it, and we both loved it," she said.

"We just said, 'Why don't we both do it?' So Ariana stayed on the second verse, I recorded the first verse, and then Nicki was played it in the studio and was like, 'I've got to jump on this,'" Jessie continued. "We didn't go to her and ask; she wanted to do it."