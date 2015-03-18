Jessica Simpson Is Working on a New Album

It’s been almost five years since Jessica Simpson has released an album – but the fashion mogul’s working on new music!

“Right now I am starting a record, and I am getting into a lot of other fun things,” Simpson, 34, told EXTRA Monday.

The designer has, of course, had a lot on her plate since dropping 2010’s Happy Christmas holiday album. She said ”I do” to Eric Johnson this past July and has been busy raising two children, daughter Maxwell, 2 ½, and 20-month-old son Ace.

And it turns out recording the new album is a family affair!

“I have a recording studio in my house so I can be around my babies as well,” said Simpson. “And they might try and sing over me. They won’t be my background vocalists, they’ll be like, ‘Ahh!” They’ll be upfront and personal.”

Simpson ventured into country music on her last non-holiday, non-greatest hits record, Do You Know, but there’s no word yet whether she’ll keep her twang or return to her pop roots.